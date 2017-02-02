All aboard: destination Clifton this Saturday

THE historic Southern Downs Steam Railway will head off on a romantic evening trip this Saturday night.

It's all aboard as a vintage 1956 DH45 diesel locomotive hauls a carriage of excited travellers to Clifton.

SDSR secretary Bob Amos said the short trip was a crowd favourite.

"It's as cheap as chips too,” he said.

"It's only $30 for a return ticket, with kids under 14 half price and kids under four are free.”

Mr Amos said the train will leave Warwick Railway Station at 4pm.

"It takes about an hour and 20 minutes each way,” he said.

"It's a lovely leisurely trip and will be a beautiful time of day to head through the countryside.

"It's a very pleasant run out past Lyndhurst along the river, through some farming country and bushland as we get in Deuchar and Massie, and then more farming land on the run into Clifton.”

Mr Amos said the train will stop in Clifton for a couple of hours.

"The passengers can jump off and have a look around Clifton, it's a lovely little Queensland country town,” he said.

"There are three pubs to choose from where passengers can purchase their dinner.

"After that we'll head back and expect to arrive in Warwick again at about 9pm.”

Tickets can be booked on 46619788.

In April the SDSR will run a two day overnight steam train trip taking in the beauty of Wallangarra and Tenterfield.

Tickets for this trip are $450 and are available now.