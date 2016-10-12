All bogans bound for Yangan

ME AND YOU: Bogan Bingo will hit Yangan this weekend.

THE bogans will be out in force this weekend and they will be heading in the same direction - Yangan State School.

The small school will hosts its first Bogan Bingo event on Saturday night and P&C member Melody Hempel said it was going to be a great night.

"It is an interactive, themed bingo event with professional entertainers,” she said.

"We hope people will dress up in their best

bogan attire and have some fun.

"Entertainment will be put on by the Bogan Bingo crew, there will be 80s and 90s themed music, raffles and games.

"This is to support our beautiful school and will be so much fun.”

Mrs Hempel said while the show would not be suitable for young children, she said teenagers would get a kick out of the antics.

Bogan Bingo kicks off at the Yangan State School from 7.30pm Saturday.

Tickets are $35, which includes nibblies, and a bar and canteen will be open.

Phone 0418184698.