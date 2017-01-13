A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Warwick Town and Country Vets

Kathy Mauch

I'VE been working at Warwick Town and Country Vets for 10 years.

I studied a Cert IV in veterinary nursing through the Brisbane North Institute of TAFE after starting a school-based traineeship with Town and Country while I was still at Warwick High.

I love the job, I don't want to be a vet, I really love being the assistant.

There's always something different to do and you get to form a lot of friendships, both with clients and the animals.

The staff here are great, we all get along really well and are good friends which makes it a fun place to work.

I do a lot of reception and office duties as well as assisting in surgery and consultation and making sure the animals in the hospital are looked after.

Coralyn Turner

I TOOK over as the owner of Warwick Town and Country Vets in March 2014 but have worked here as a vet since 2008.

This was my first job after graduating as a vet and I worked here for a few years before heading to Goondiwindi in 2012 and 2013.

Then, in 2014, I came back and bought the business.

I decided in high school that I wanted to be a vet.

I grew up around animals and find it to be a fulfilling job but you do get attached to people and animals so some days can be rough.

My day could consist of absolutely anything from routine consultations, vaccinations, emergencies, sick and injured animals and farm call-outs.

Things like pregnancy testing, calving and herd health.

We run a mixed practice here, so we see all creatures, great and small.

Keri Rheinberger

I MOVED to Warwick after graduating as vet at the University of Queensland in 2006.

I did about three years here and then went off to have a couple of kids and do a bit of work around south- east Queensland.

I came back a few years ago and started working here again.

I just wanted to be able to fix sick animals and I so glad I have the opportunity to do it: I'm very lucky.

I once tried to do CPR on a pet bird, it was unsuccessful unfortunately but quite interesting.

I also had to inject a rhinoceros on a game capture expedition in Namibia. They have a very tough skin and I couldn't quite get it done, so someone stepped in and did it for me.