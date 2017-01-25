All roads to Allora Heritage Weekend

Sawmilling legend Ralph Affleck puts his self-manufactured log skidder 'Popeye' through its paces at last year's Allora Heritage Weekend.

FAMILIES, locals and vintage car enthusiasts from across the state will be descending by the thousands on Allora this weekend.

In its twenty-first year, the 2017 Allora Heritage Weekend will feature a stream of historical vehicles, machinery and local legends showcasing their skills, specialities and of course rare motors.

Jeanette Kumerow of Jondaryan is about to enter the Allora Heritage Weekend Grand Parade on her Lanz Bulldog tractor. Glyn Rees

Warwick Veteran and Vintage Vehicle Club president Peter Stacy said Heritage Weekend was an event hosted by the community, for the community.

"We put all the profits back into the community,” Mr Stacy said.

"We'll only be having local food vendors, so you'll find Peck's Coffee, we'll have Charlie from the Pig and Calf sale with his ice-cream van.

"We only charge $5 for an adult, and it's no charge for children, people with disabilities and exhibitors.”

Members of the Model T Owners of Queensland at the Allora Heritage Weekend were (L to R) Ben Erwin (Wynnum), Geraldene Cameron (Toowoomba), Trevor & Bev Collard (Pilton), Alan Ogston (Allora), Lloyd Gillam (Brookstead), Peter Cameron (Toowoomba), Bill Erwin (Wynnum), Cameron Partington (Brisbane) & Doug Partington (Allora). Glyn Rees

Over the past 10 years, the Warwick Veteran and Vintage Vehicle Club has donated more than $36,000 to the Allora community.

"We want to generate money for the local community,” Mr Stacy said.

Between 5000 and 7000 people are expected to attend this weekend's event.

"People come from north Queensland, New South Wales and all over,” Mr Stacy said.

"It brings in fresh new money.”

Mick Bradford expects this year's Heavy Horse Day to be the biggest yet. Molly Glassey

The Allora Heritage Weekend is known internationally, having been a subject in historical magazines of Britain, and growing from an opportunity for local enthusiasts to roll their vehicles, machinery and motors out of their sheds to one of the biggest events in the region.

Pack up the kids, hit the road and be sure to check out this unique and wonderful weekend.

Camping sites are available at $15 a night, and bookings can be made through Greg Saville on 46973742.

Gates open at 7am daily with events under way at 9am.

Warwick Veteran & Vintage Vehicle Club president Graeme McMillan takes Federal Member for Maranoa Bruce Scott on a circuit of the Grand parade at last weekend's Allora Heritage Weekend. Glyn Rees

What not to miss

Ralph Affleck of Killarney sawmilling fame will be making appearances with 'Popeye' the log skidder.

Mick Bradford with his team of magnificent heavy horses will return, both wonderful examples of Australian ingenuity and history.

Jim Smith will bring what may well be the world's largest 'pie cart' to the Allora Showgrounds, at nearly 15m long and capable of producing 1000 meat pies each hour.

The amazing pie cart was built in Warwick and will debut at this year's Heritage Weekend.

And yes, he'll be serving up fresh made pies for all.

Vintage and veteran cars and trucks, historical machinery, and motorcycles along with country music and bush poets will have the Allora Showgrounds seemingly in a time warp of past Aussie generations.

A cent sale run in aid of the Warwick Disability Support Group.