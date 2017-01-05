All thanks to Warwick firies

INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL: Sheila Matthews and husband Paul are thankful for firefighters who helped save their house from a blaze that came just metres from the home on New Year's Day.

A RAGING bushfire was an unwelcome start to the New Year for Warwick couple Sheila and Paul Matthews.

After a trip into town, the couple returned home on Sunday morning to find flames just metres from their home off Washpool Rd.

Still reeling from the experience, Mrs Matthews thanked the firefighters who helped save their property.

Damage from New Year's Day blaze : Damage from a blaze that tore through Paul and Sheila Matthews' property on New Year's Day.

"Without them we would have lost everything," she said.

"We 'd come home and as we were coming up Glen Rd we could see smoke.

"We got home and it was right at the water tanks by the house and we grabbed the hoses trying to stop it burning the shed and the tanks while we called triple zero.

"I called at 11.30 and in 10 minutes they were here and our yard was just full of firies and there would have been 15 or more trucks.

"I just have such great respect and gratitude for all of the firefighters and particularly the volunteer rural firefighters who were here and saved our home.

"They were out here in 40 degree heat fighting this fire until about 7.30pm, two of them even had heat exhaustion."

The fire is thought to have started from a lightning strike on the property.

Mrs Matthews said the couple had battled two fires before - one while they were living at the bottom of the Toowoomba Range, and one when thieves set fire to a storage shed on their current property.

She said the fire on Sunday ripped through about 16 hectares of the 60 hectare and was the closest a fire had come to their home.

"I still get goosebumps talking about it and I don't think I've slept much at all since," Mrs Matthews said.

"We still don't know exactly where it started but thanks to them we only lost an old car and a few acres of paddock, which isn't much compared to what it could have been.

"We're so lucky we came home when we did and the tanks had water in them or else it could have been a different story."