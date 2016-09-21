Alleged knife wielding child arrested in Warwick

MP Robert Schwarten wants the courts to be able to tell young offenders to take their hoodies off.

A TERRIFYING incident at a Warwick address will see a 13-year-old girl face court for a string of offences.

At 8pm on Sunday evening, police were called to Himyar Drive following reports of an assault and a girl allegedly armed with a knife.

The 13-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, going armed to cause fear and possession of a knife.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested at the same time for obstructing police.

The 13-year-old girl was held in police custody to await her court appearance yesterday.