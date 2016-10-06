25°
Alleged nurse voyeur contests second charge

Molly Glassey
| 6th Oct 2016 6:56 AM
The Fletcher man faces two charges over the alleged filming, one of which was entering a premises with intent. Trevor Veale

THE man accused of filming up to 25 nurses at Stanthorpe hospital has told a Warwick magistrate he was not out of line entering their quarters.

It is alleged Peter Daniel McLellan hid the a camera disguised as a fire alarm in the Stanthorpe Hospital nurses' quarters, placing it above different cubicles using velcro dots. The Fletcher man faces two charges for the alleged filming, one of which was entering a premises with intent.

The 49-year-old's lawyer, Kevin Rose told the court he would write a submission to have the latter charge dropped.

"The situation is in essence that McLellan accepts one charge, the invasion of privacy, but not the enter premises,” Mr Rose said.

In March, a cleaner at the hospital discovered the hidden device, as well as a number of velcro patches placed above different shower cubicles in the nurses' quarters.

McLellan allegedly moved the camera between different spots from February 1 to March 11 this year, and police claim he activated the camera on multiple occasions.

After the cleaner found the velcro dots and camera, he alerted hospital staff and McLellan was questioned by the Director of Nursing.

Police will allege McLellan admitted planting the camera to his boss, but claimed he had not planned to record anyone and had not viewed any of the recordings.

McLellan is due to reappear in Warwick Magistrates Court October 31.

