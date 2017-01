The woman faced Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

A WOMAN accused of glassing a patron at the Warwick RSL faced Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Natasha Stephanie-Lee Slatter appeared in court with her lawyer, charged with unlawful wounding.

The 22-year-old woman is accused of a hitting a woman she knew with a glass in the Warwick RSL smoking area.

The alleged victim in her late 40s received stitches to a large cut on her face.

Slatter is due to reappear in Warwick Magistrates Court March 6.