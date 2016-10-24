Alleged Warwick arsonist set to face judge

A house fire overnight in Warwick is being treated as suspicious

A MAN accused of burning down his Dragon St home will be sentenced Wednesday.

Jason Corey Brackin appeared for mention via videolink in Warwick District Court this morning charged with one count of arson.

Police allege the fire broke out in the living room of his Dragon St house on the night of July 20.

Firefighters began extinguishing the blaze at 1.10am. Nobody was home at the time.

During their investigations, police and fire crews noted the house was sparsely furnished, indicating the 27-year-old had moved out.

Fire investigators combed through the remnants of the burnt-out living room, but were unable to find power points or an obvious source of ignition.

Brackin is currently in custody on a charge separate to the arson offence.

He will be sentenced by Judge Deborah Richards.