Allman Park comes alive for Allora Cup

HEAD along to Allman Park this Saturday to enjoy the last of the spring race meets at Allora Cup.

Warwick Turf Club secretary Kristen Doyle said there would be great local support at the five-race event.

"We've got a bus load of people heading along for the day,” Mrs Doyle said.

"Our last Allora metting was a TAB event and it was massive even for a Sunday.

"This one is a non-TAB meet but we usually get a pretty good turn out.

"If you want to get people together for a gathering it's a good one to come along to as the whole of the Lyndhurst Pavilion will be open for people to sit under.”

Warwick trainers Garry Schwenke and Len Bryant are among the local contenders at the meet.

Bars and the canteen will be operating throughout the day for punters to enjoy a cold drink.

Mrs Doyle said it was a last chance for ladies to don their finest spring race wear for a chance at the Fashions on the Field title.

"We'll have a $200 prize for the best dressed up for grabs,” she said.

The Allora Railway Hotel will host the calcutta auction from 7pm tomorrow night.

Gates open at Allman Park at 11am on Saturday.

Tickets are available from the gates for $10 for adults, $5 for concession and free for under 16s.

For more information, phone 46611023.