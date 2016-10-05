Allman Park gets ready to shine for Warwick Cup

BIG WINNERS: Race one winner Sharpe Ratio with jockey Melody O'Brien on board (outside) at the 2015 Warwick Cup.

THE most prestigious event on Warwick's racing calendar is fast approaching, with mammoth crowds expected this weekend.

The royalty of country cups, the Warwick Cup will kick off from 11am this Saturday at Allman Park Raceway.

Warwick Turf Club Secretary Kristen Doyle said there was plenty to look forward to at the iconic race day.

"It's a TAB meeting this year and we'll have seven races in total,” Mrs Doyle said.

"Racers will come from all over, but there will be some home favourites on the track as well.”

Mrs Doyle said one of the highly anticipated features would be the Cassels Subaru Trackside Pavilion, freshly turfed ahead of race day.

Bar and platter packages are available for purchase, with tickets to the pavilion which can seat 600 people.

"It's going to be really classy and decorated by Peta Murphy from Warwick Weddings and Events,” Mrs Doyle said.

"It's going to be an amazing trackside experience - I'm really excited about it.”

Registrations for seats in the pavilion close today.

After the races wrap up, Sunshine Coast musician Bob Mouat will keep punters entertained until 8pm.

Rose City Shoppingworld is again sponsoring the Fashions on the Field, starting from 1.15pm.

Centre marketing manager Louise de Lissa said style and originality were the order of the day, with some great prizes up for grabs, including a $2000 travel voucher for the best dressed lady.

"For the ladies, judges will want to see beautiful outfits suited to spring, with light fabrics as well as simple and classic hats and fascinators that stand out from the crowd,” she said.

"Grooming and deportment are also very important and with our couples, co-ordination and attention to detail will be well regarded.”

Spotters will be out and about to select competitors in the millinery and best dressed man and lady categories.

Warwick Turf Club will host the Warwick Cup calcutta on Friday night from 6.30 in the Allman Park Members' Lounge.

Entry to the calcutta is free and light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

General admission tickets are available for $20 on the day, or $15 tickets are available for pre purchase from the Turf Club office on Victoria St between 9am and 1pm for the rest of the week.

For more information, visit warwickturfclub.org.au or phone 0419899854.