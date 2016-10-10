Allora butcher a cut above the rest

Justin Wade has won bronze in the retail butchery section at the 2016 Worldskills Australia National Competition in Melbourne.

AN ALLORA butcher is quite seriously a cut above the rest.

At the 2016 Worldskills Australia National Competition in Melbourne, Allora's Justin Wade has finished with a brilliant bronze medal in the Retail Butchery competition.

Mr Wade works at the Allora Butchery, owned by Grant and Janette Lollback, who have operated the business since March 2003.

The butchery is no stranger to awards, having won many in their 13 years of operation, including winning the 2015 Butcher's Best Burger Competition Outback Region for their Lamb, Ginger & Kaffir Lime Burger.

They also took at the overall prize at the 2009 at the Warwick's Heritage Business Excellence Awards.

Mr Wade also plays for Allora's Wattles Rugby League club and friend Terry Bermingham posted this tongue-in-cheek tribute to the Wattles Facebook paging after news of Mr Wade's great result came through.

"Congratulations mate, if only you could slice through the defensive line as well as you do meat."

Allora local Glyn Rees said it wasn't unusual Justin had done well.

"It's not the first time he has excelled in industry competitions." Mr Rees said.

In 2015, Mr Wade has won the South-West Queensland WorldSkills butchery competition and was one of just three Queensland contestants to qualify for these 2016 WorldSkills National Championships.