Allora cafe collects kids books

LITERARY LOVE: Jackie Robertson at Frog and Swallow Cafe is collecting books to give out to kids and families visiting Allora.

INSPIRED by the simple pleasure of reading, Frog and Swallow Cafe owner Jackie Robertson wants more kids to enjoy a good book.

The Allora cafe owner said she was inspired to start collecting and donating books to visitors just before Christmas.

"We had been given some old, but good condition children's books and as a book lover myself I thought it would be nice to wrap them up and give them to some well-behaved kids who visited the cafe,” Mrs Robertson said.

"After that I raided by own books and put the call out for others to donate kids' and adult books, and they all have stickers saying 'donated by a family of Allora'.

"I was just struck by how a very simple gesture just delighted these children and their families, and it's a nice gesture from the Allora community to families who visit and will hopefully remember our town.”

Stop in and donate to Frog and Swallow Cafe at 72 Herbert St or phone 46663682 for more.