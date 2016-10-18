24°
Allora church fete welcomes entire family

Sophie Lester
| 18th Oct 2016 4:22 PM
FAMILY FUN: Kids can enjoy face painting and the jumping castle at St Patrick's Allora parish fete this Friday.
FAMILY FUN: Kids can enjoy face painting and the jumping castle at St Patrick's Allora parish fete this Friday. David Barwell

ST PATRICK'S is getting into the spirit of spring with their annual parish fete this Friday night.

Spokeswoman Kerry Denne said visitors to the fete can expect a program packed with entertainment.

"While the exceptional display of art will catch plenty of attention and is a real coup for our fete, our beautiful church will host an eye-catching display of quilts," she said.

Stalls open from 5pm with homemade cakes, bottles, plants and more, ahead of the school performance and live music from local performers from 6pm.

Join in the fun of the Anything Goes Race, fashion parade, raffles and St Paddy's Cow Pat Lottery.

There will also be an animal nursery and jumping castle, fire truck rides, face painting and glow products for the kids to enjoy.

The fun family night wraps up at 10pm.

Topics:  allora events parish fete st patrick's church whatson

