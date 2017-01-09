Allora man charged with careless driving

A MAN who allegedly did a massive burnout on Bennett St, Allora, will face a number of charges next month in the Warwick Magistrates Court.

Senior Constable Matt Shield, of Allora police, said a 22-year-old man had been charged with careless driving.

"He has had his car seized for 90 days,” Sen. Const. Shield said.

"The incident happened on Tuesday night, the man handed himself in to police on Wednesday morning and spent Wednesday night in the Warwick Watchhouse. He was released on bail Thursday morning.

In a matter unrelated to the incidents last Tuesday, the man has been charged with receiving stolen property and disposing of stolen property.

"The charges relate to a mobile phone,” police said.

The Allora man will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on February 15.