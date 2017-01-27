Allora shines at awards

ONE'S a butcher, the other is into bowls and the youngest barrel races, and in the eyes of the Southern Downs, they're all cherished.

Allora locals Justin Wade, Greg Patterson and Kira Holmes all received Australia Day Awards at Glengallan Homestead yesterday for their contribution the community.

Butcher Justin took home the Cultural Award, after receiving the Bronze Medal in the Retail Butchery section of the 2016 WorldSkills Australia National Competition in Melbourne.

Greg is a king pin of the Allora Sports Club, where he is a key organiser of bowls events hosted by the club, and took home the Sports Administration Award.

Kira Holmes was awarded the Junior Sports Award for her equestrian and pony club pursuits.