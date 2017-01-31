35°
Allora's Showgirls shine

Glyn Rees | 31st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
PROUD REPRESENTATIVES: The Allora Show Society hosted Showgirl Quest judging last weekend with entrants Renee Lack, Maddie Griffin, 2017 Miss Allora Showgirl Ashley McSorley and Junior Showgirl runner-up Porscha Mathie and 2017 Allora Miss Junior Showgirl Sophie Brennan.
PROUD REPRESENTATIVES: The Allora Show Society hosted Showgirl Quest judging last weekend with entrants Renee Lack, Maddie Griffin, 2017 Miss Allora Showgirl Ashley McSorley and Junior Showgirl runner-up Porscha Mathie and 2017 Allora Miss Junior Showgirl Sophie Brennan. Contributed

SHOW fever has bloomed in Allora with last Saturday's announcement of the 2017 Allora Showgirls at a function at the Railway Hotel.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracie Dobie and councillor Sheryl Windle had a challenging task, as judges for the Showgirl Quest with a group of admirable young ladies keen to fill the roles of Junior Showgirl and Showgirl, acting as ambassadors for the show and local district.

The Allora Show Society's Miss Allora Showgirl 2017 is Ashley McSorley, Sophie Brennan was named Miss Allora Junior Showgirl, and Porscha Mathie Miss Allora Junior Showgirl Runner-Up.

The title is a source of pride for the 21-year-old winner, who was also a contestant in last year's quest.

One of the Allora IGA Supermarket's many smiling faces, Ashley is happy her role will allow her to be involved in so many parts of the 2017 show.

The Miss Showgirl for the 139th Allora Show is keen to get started as the show's ambassador, and said a particular highlight so far was seeing the junior showgirl entrants enjoying their involvement in the judging.

"It was an absolute pleasure to be asked, along with Cr Sheryl Windle, to judge the Junior Showgirl competition,” Cr Dobie said.

"The candidates were of the highest calibre and there's no doubt the future of our country is in good hands when we heard these ladies talk about their goals and aspirations.”

Cr Windle was also impressed.

"The winners and runner-up will not only do the show society proud, but will be great ambassadors for the community,” she said.

Allora Show Society publicity officer Glennis Bailey praised all the young ladies involved.

"We're proud of all entrants; and it was a tough decision for the judges,” she said.

"Thank you to Mayor Tracy Dobie and Councillor Windle for coming along to judge the entrants.”

Those planning to attend or enter in the Allora Show have a fortnight until the show gates swing open on February 10 and 11.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora show showgirls southern downs regional council warwick community

