Amateur snappers team up to share their talent

COMBINING a love of the Warwick region and a passion for photography has led two keen local photographers, Jodie Locke and Steven Kasper, to set about capturing some of the best local images in the region.

"We formed a friendship last December around photography, after competing against each other weekly in the Warwick Daily News Facebook cover image competition,” Steven said.

"Jodie has this incredible passion for capturing wildlife, including bees, birds, butterflies and horses. It just comes natural to her in this field.”

Jodie said Steven had a passion for nature, with a particular interest in night scenes of the Condamine River and Leslie Dam, together with sunsets with all the different changing colours.

"We both share on other Facebook photography pages the many photos of Warwick and the Southern Downs surrounds, which is fast becoming a popular recognised town of interest amongst the followers of these pages.

"The comments that are left on these pages about photos of Warwick and our region make the experience something that both of us feel very proud of and worthwhile.

"We both have the view that Warwick and its surrounds is full of opportunities for all types of photography, from landscapes to wildlife and especially old historic places of interest, providing us with the incentive to set up our own Facebook photography page based in Warwick for anyone to share their photos.”

The page is called Amateur Photographers.