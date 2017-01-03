27°
An hour of madness at Maryvale

Molly Glassey
| 3rd Jan 2017 8:30 AM
FIRE HAZARD: A damaged caravan wheel sparked fires on the Cunningham Hwy.
FIRE HAZARD: A damaged caravan wheel sparked fires on the Cunningham Hwy. Molly Glassey

CHAOS erupted on the Cunningham Hwy at about midday yesterday as four separate incidents played out within minutes on a 200m stretch.

Emergency crews were first called to three blazes south of Gladfield after a caravan lost its wheel and sparked several roadside fires.

The vehicle continued driving despite the lost wheel, causing sparks to fly into the dry grass that lines the highway.

Two fire crews responded, however a third engine was called out only minutes later, after a van hit a drain pipe.

Two ambulances responded to treat the family travelling in the van, and while the crews were at the scene a passing ute pulled over

"As the ambulance has turned up, these guys have flagged down the ambulance and somebody has rear ended them,” a police spokesperson said.

As police dealt with that issue, the two ambulances transported three children and a woman in her 30s from the white van to Warwick Hospital.

Amidst it all, a ute broke down on the side of the road, so RACQ roadside assistance and a tow truck also attended the scene.

Fire crews eventually put the blazes out, despite the 35 degree heat.

The broken down ute was towed away and a couple were fined for their role in the crash.

And the caravan drove off, none-the-wiser of the chain of events its broken wheel would spark.

Warwick Daily News
CHAOS erupted on the Cunningham Hwy at about midday yesterday as four separate incidents played out within minutes on a 200m stretch.

