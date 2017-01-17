An insiders guide to driving a car

SSSHHHHH: Andrew Gale is letting you in on a few secrets.

I MAY be taking a risk writing this column.

A risk I'll never get invited to the "Driving Instructors Ball” ever again, because I'm going to let you in on a few of our secrets. Mind you, I don't meet the dress code so they'd probably never let me in there anyway.

So Sshhh. Don't repeat what I'm going to tell you.

A few years ago, I had a chat with another driving instructor.

I had just parked one of my driving school cars I had driven to Brisbane in to do a few errands when he pulled up in his driving school car and got out.

"Bloody hell,” I thought first off, as he approached me with a frowny look on his face. Am I about to cop a hiding from an elderly, long-sock and sandal wearing driving instructor for working his turf? I puffed my chest out to show my youthfulness as he approached. Ready to lay a headbutt on him should the fists start flying.

Luckily they didn't.

He simply pointed at the Platinum level "Keys2drive” sticker that I had proudly displayed on my car and said "Oh you do that stuff do you?”

"Yeah” I said, as I finally realised what was going on. Now part of the Keys2drive program is that we do the lesson with parent or supervisor in the car because we try to teach the student and the teacher/mum/dad a few skills too.

"I dunno why you do that,” Mr beige socks and brown sandals went on.

"I don't like it. The parents will steal all our secrets if you bring them along.”

Oh, so that was it. I got it. Old school.

The thing is, I come from a different place, a place without socks and sandals and cardigans.

I don't really see what we teach our learners as secrets. You can find most of them on YouTube or in books (remember them) about learning to drive.

Oops, I'm running out of time so I better tell you some of the so called secrets if you are trying to teach someone to drive.

Keep your heels on the ground

If you are using the clutch, keep that heel down.

It's so much easier to use the clutch if you keep that heel on the floor.

Then you only need to move your ankle, not your entire leg and your butt and back muscles to push the pedal. Try it, heel on the ground, no more than toes and sole, (not the instep) on that clutch. It's not an on/off switch which is what you turn the clutch into if you lift the foot. Heel on the floor, slide it on the carpet and pivot the heel.

Likewise with the right foot. Plant the heel on the floor and move the sole and toes only, brake to accelerator. It's called the heel shuffle, not the monster mash. No stomping.

Keep to the left when driving

Try to keep the car at least equal distance from the centre-line and fog- line. Don't hog the centre line. Most people who do that are spending too much time looking at vehicles on the other side of the road.

Be aware of the oncoming traffic, just don't fixate on it. That creates all types of problems so try to keep left and in your lane.

Never forget you are driving a car

Sounds funny but some people really struggle with this. Normally happens when we need to combine driving with a task, like parking, reversing, turning around etc. All of a sudden the "situational awareness” goes out the window and the learner just fixates on the task at hand.

E.g. Doing a reverse park and ending up on the footpath. Bit of a problem here because cars go on the road, people on footpaths. You just forgot we were driving a car, didn't you? You thought we were in a parking simulator.

You get the idea. There's a few more I'm sure but I've hit my word limit again.

Oh... the last one, courtesy of Mr Miyagi.

Very important Danial-San:

Don't forget to breathe. Breathe in, breathe out, breathe in, breathe out....