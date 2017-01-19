Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

33°
Molly Glassey
| 19th Jan 2017 11:32 AM Updated: 20th Jan 2017 11:32 AM
Stacey Williams thinks you should pop in and try some delicious Maleny icecream.
Stacey Williams thinks you should pop in and try some delicious Maleny icecream. Molly Glassey

WHILE there will always be a soft spot in our hearts for the servo-bought Paddle Pop, the variety of housemade gelatos, icecreams and desserts in Warwick can't go unnoticed.

To help you make the difficult decision as to just what ice cream to eat today, we've selfelessly scoured the streets of Warwick and eaten litres upon litres of icecream.

Get out there with a couple of coins and make the most of this summer, the most delicious way how.

Gardens Galore

 

Icecream and Gardens Galore go hand and hand.
Icecream and Gardens Galore go hand and hand. Molly Glassey

Produced using local Maleny Dairies Guernsey milk, cream, processed fruit and the finest of Italian ingredients, the icecreams, gelatos and sorbets at Gardens Galore are the freshest around.

The Albion St restaurant serve Colin James icecream, which has won awards at the Royal Sydney Show, the Dairy Industry Association of Australia and the Brisbane EKKA.

Gardens Galore also make their own inhouse icecream, and flavours include fruit salad, whiskey and prunes, and whitch chocolate and raspberry.

Wendys

 

Summar Riley and Billy Baker know how to beat the midday heat.
Summar Riley and Billy Baker know how to beat the midday heat. Molly Glassey

It's a Rose City Shoppingworld favourite, and there's little doubt they're pros at serving up the best scoops.

Wendy's is open Monday to Saturday, offers a delicious array of icecream flavours and knows how to do a top knotch milkshake.

Killarney Cafe

 

Get to Killarney and enjoy a cool treat.
Get to Killarney and enjoy a cool treat. John Towells

Three words; waffles, coulis and icecream. At only a 20 minutes drive outside of Warwick, this quaint cafe really knows how to get tummies rumbling.

Head out there on a weekend, chow down on some delicious treats and work it off by going for a bushwalk.

Allora Freedom Fuels

 

Trade in your paddle pop for a couple of scoops of Peters.
Trade in your paddle pop for a couple of scoops of Peters. Patrick Woods

Surprise, surprise there's an icecream bar at the Allora Freedom Fuels.

Top up your fuel and down some chocolate scoops before you head out of town.

Bramble Patch

 

See their website for more information about your Bramble Patch experience.
See their website for more information about your Bramble Patch experience. Bramble Patch

Set in the heart of the Granite Belt, only 15 km south of Stanthorpe, Queensland, The Bramble Patch is a tourist icon of the area.

Family owned and operated since 1994, this is one of the only spots on the Downs that offers a Dessert Only Menu. It features berry ice creams, sundaes, waffles, poffertjes and pies, along with an espresso coffee or mixed berry smoothie.

Groups, children and four legged friends (on leads), are all welcome at The Bramble Patch.

Char-Belas icecream-packed milkshake

 

You deserve a Char-Belas milkshake.
You deserve a Char-Belas milkshake. Molly Glassey

CHARBEL Kairouz said there is only one word for his family's restaurant's signature milkshake.

"It's an explosion," he said.

Char-Belas was voted as having the best milkshake in Warwick in a Daily News Facebook poll, and young Charbel was first to vouch for the monster of a shake.

"I don't really make them," he said.

"I just drink them. That's no problem."

The culinary powerhouse behind the Grafton St restaurant, Charbel's dad Matt, said the family added the spectacular milkshakes to their menu a few months ago after renovations.

"There's the trend in Brisbane of over the top milkshakes that we wanted to bring here to Warwick," he said.

"It's about having a milkshake that is more than that; it's a meal,"

Warwick Daily News
Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

WHILE there will always be a spot in our hearts for the Paddle Pop, the variety of housemade gelatos, icecreams and desserts here can't go unnoticed.

