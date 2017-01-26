And the awards go to...

OTHER Award winners have been announced at the Australia Day celebrations at Glengallan Homestead.

Junior Citizen Award

The Junior Citizen Award has this year been given to Ceilidh Bishop.

Ceilidh is a very talented young photographer, and at only 17 years of age has already held an extremely successful art exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery. The 'Eureka' exhibition showcased 30 of Ceilidh's works, and received glowing reviews.

Junior Citizen Award winner Ceilidh Bishop preparing for her Warwick Art Gallery exhibit. Ben Wilmott

Ceilidh has also achieved success with her photography works included in an exhibition for local artists at the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery. Her artistic expertise has gained recognition with a 'highly commended' in the 2016 Independent Education Union Excellence in Arts awards.

However, Ceilidh also gives back to the community. She has been a volunteer with the Peace Festival, assisting with the event set-up and also working with the event photographer.

As a volunteer with Warwick Wildlife, Ceilidh has also assisted with public education, market stalls and animal care, and has attended the Kids Zone kindergarten to give talks about wildlife. She also volunteered with Warwick Joey Scouts, giving wildlife presentations and running a workshop with the scouts on making natural picture frames.

Community Event of the Year

The Australia Day Community Event of the Year for 2017 is awarded to "Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day".

The Heavy Horse Day demonstration is an annual event held on the outskirts of Yangan, a small township east of Warwick. Mick Bradford, a heritage-loving man, has turned back time every year for 16 years for the annual heavy horse-themed charity day.

Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day has been named Community Event of the Year at this year's Australia Day Award ceremony. Molly Glassey

Mick Bradford chose to raise money for LifeFlight, formerly RACQ CareFlight, after noticing how many times they would fly over his property at Yangan, and this community event has now been running for the past 16 years. In that time, the event has raised in excess of $105,000 dollars, averaging more than $6,500 each year for LifeFlight.

This community event offers a special opportunity for people to get a glimpse back to the past, to show what horses were capable of and how farming was done. It showcases farming equipment from the 1800's and 1900's, with fantastic working and static displays of horse drawn equipment and heritage working displays of a local blacksmith, wheelwrighting, haymaking, chaffmaking and corn shelling.

Cultural Award

The 2017 Cultural Award is presented to Justin Wade.

In another string to his bow, Allora based butcher Justin finished third, receiving the Bronze Medal in the Retail Butchery section of the 2016 WorldSkills Australia National Competition in Melbourne.

Allora-based butcher Justin Wade has been awarded the Australia Day Cultural Award for showcasing his butchery skills World Skills contest last year. Jayden Brown

Employed since 2010 at Allora Butchery, Justin was one of just three Queensland butchers to qualify for the 2016 WorldSkills National Championships. In achieving his Bronze Medal, he competed in front of up to 40,000 people during the three day competition.

Before heading to Melbourne last year, Justin blitzed the regional WorldSkills butchery competition for the second time. Justin's previous regional success in Retail Butchery competitions was in 2013 when he won the South West Regional competition. This success allowed him to travel to England and Europe for work experience.

Aside from his butchery and cooking skills, Justin is a well-respected young man, community-focussed and well committed to his trade, which will be further enhanced should he be successful in a scholarship application to Europe as a result of his Bronze Medal success.

Justin is also known to be a willing volunteer and, at age 21, took on the responsible role of Vice President of the Wattles Rugby League Football Club for the 2016 season and was recently reappointed for 2017.

Junior Cultural Award

Molly Harm is the recipient of the 2017 Junior Cultural Award.

At 13 years of age Molly is already excelling in dance performance and her passion and enthusiasm has grown over the decade that she has been dancing.

Molly Harm, 13, Tiana Bailey, 14, and Ella Davie, 13, from Performance Plus Dance Centre at the Ipswich Dance Eisteddfod David Nielsen

Molly began dancing at the tender age of 3 with the Killarney School of Dance, which soon followed at age 5, with performances in the Eisteddfod and solo performances by age 7. She is an integral member of Performance Plus Dance Centre's Under 12 and Under 15 performance dance troupes.

Crossing all genres of dance, including jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, lyrical, musical theatre, and song and dance, Molly's commitment and dedication to her craft have resulted in representation of the region in on-stage dance performances at Toowoomba, Gatton, Ipswich, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Molly has won or placed in every dance in every genre throughout 2016.

Molly also won the Toowoomba Empire Theatre Youth Arts Bursary 2016 and will honour this with a 5 day intensive dance program at the Conroy Dance Studio, Brisbane.

In a further demonstration of Molly's performance and artistic abilities, she was selected to participate in the filming of the new Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing (CSTD) Tap Syllabus for introduction to Australia in 2017, and last year was invited to dance at the Brisbane Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols and at the Queensland Performing Arts Complex in November 2016 as part of the CSTD Convention.

In addition to dance, Molly loves art and craft, spending her spare time doing crochet, sewing, painting and cooking. She is also a member of the Allora Swimming Club and Fairholme touch squad, and a former member of the Allstar Gymnastics elite program and Warwick Junior Netball.

Junior Sports Award

The Australia Day Junior Sports Award for 2017 is presented to Kira Holmes.

Kira is a multi-talented young sportswoman with a keen interest and prowess in equestrian pursuits through her involvement with Pony Club and Campdraft. She also displays aptitude in cricket, athletics and other school sports including touch football, swimming, and tennis.

Aspiring rodeo princess Kira Holmes has won the Junior Sports Award this Australia Day. Molly Glassey

As a member of the Allora Pony Club, Kira has represented the club at numerous competitions throughout 2016 in the disciplines of sporting, formal gymkhana, campdrafting, mounted games, dressage and show jumping, always bringing home a raft of ribbons and trophies. As a member of the Eastern Downs Branch Australian Stock Horse Society, Kira volunteers her time to assist with events and is a mentor to younger members of the Allora Pony Club.

At age 13, Kira represented Zone 4 Pony Club at the Queensland Pony Club 2016 State Championships in Oakey, where she won the 13 years age group for the Formal Gymkhana, and the 12 to under 15 years State Campdraft, with 39 riders in her group.

Kira was a member of the Queensland Pony Club Sporting and Campdrafting team that competed at the New South Wales State Championships in April where she placed 16th of 55 riders in Sporting and 12th of 38 riders in Campdraft.

Sports Administration Award

The Australia Day Sports Administration Award for 2017 is presented to Greg Patterson.

Greg was a stalwart of the lawn bowls movement in Allora for many years and with the demise of the Allora Bowls Club, channelled his energies into the Allora Sports Club, where he is a key organiser of bowls events hosted by the club.

2017 Sports Administration Award winner Greg Patterson, pictured with Ellice Duncan and Dennis Allen, at the Allora Sports Club. Naomi Mullins

In particular, Greg has been a loyal, efficient and long serving organiser of the Allora Sports Club Night Bowls events since 2000. These nights have been significant events in the Allora social calendar, attracting large crowds to fill the green on a weekly basis during the sport season.

Greg arranges or contributes to all facets of hosting the Night Bowls such as attracting players and teams, overseeing facility preparation, arranging evening social activities, coordinating players' equipment, and assisting with the provision of raffle prizes and event sponsors.

His role in organising Night Bowls has kept the sport alive in Allora, and the popularity is currently at a premium, which in turn injects funds in to the Allora Sports Club and the Allora community.

In recent years, Greg was bestowed with Life Membership of the Allora Sports Club for his service to the club and more than 30 years' service to the former Allora Bowls Club, during which time Greg served in all committee positions.

He was recognised as a particularly effective Treasurer and filled that role for many years, while also being a talented bowls player. Aside from all of his demanding hands-on duties, Greg also currently holds the position of Patron of the Allora Sports Club.

As a foundation member of the Warwick/Allora/Clifton Fishing Club, Greg has filled the role of Treasurer over the past 25 years.