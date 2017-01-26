34°
News

And the awards go to...

26th Jan 2017 10:58 AM
OTHER Award winners have been announced at the Australia Day celebrations at Glengallan Homestead.
OTHER Award winners have been announced at the Australia Day celebrations at Glengallan Homestead. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OTHER Award winners have been announced at the Australia Day celebrations at Glengallan Homestead.

Junior Citizen Award

The Junior Citizen Award has this year been given to Ceilidh Bishop.

Ceilidh is a very talented young photographer, and at only 17 years of age has already held an extremely successful art exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery. The 'Eureka' exhibition showcased 30 of Ceilidh's works, and received glowing reviews.

Junior Citizen Award winner Ceilidh Bishop preparing for her Warwick Art Gallery exhibit.
Junior Citizen Award winner Ceilidh Bishop preparing for her Warwick Art Gallery exhibit. Ben Wilmott

Ceilidh has also achieved success with her photography works included in an exhibition for local artists at the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery. Her artistic expertise has gained recognition with a 'highly commended' in the 2016 Independent Education Union Excellence in Arts awards.

However, Ceilidh also gives back to the community. She has been a volunteer with the Peace Festival, assisting with the event set-up and also working with the event photographer.

As a volunteer with Warwick Wildlife, Ceilidh has also assisted with public education, market stalls and animal care, and has attended the Kids Zone kindergarten to give talks about wildlife. She also volunteered with Warwick Joey Scouts, giving wildlife presentations and running a workshop with the scouts on making natural picture frames.

Community Event of the Year

The Australia Day Community Event of the Year for 2017 is awarded to "Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day".

The Heavy Horse Day demonstration is an annual event held on the outskirts of Yangan, a small township east of Warwick. Mick Bradford, a heritage-loving man, has turned back time every year for 16 years for the annual heavy horse-themed charity day.

Mick Bradford&#39;s Heavy Horse Day has been named Community Event of the Year at this year&#39;s Australia Day Award ceremony.
Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day has been named Community Event of the Year at this year's Australia Day Award ceremony. Molly Glassey

Mick Bradford chose to raise money for LifeFlight, formerly RACQ CareFlight, after noticing how many times they would fly over his property at Yangan, and this community event has now been running for the past 16 years. In that time, the event has raised in excess of $105,000 dollars, averaging more than $6,500 each year for LifeFlight.

This community event offers a special opportunity for people to get a glimpse back to the past, to show what horses were capable of and how farming was done. It showcases farming equipment from the 1800's and 1900's, with fantastic working and static displays of horse drawn equipment and heritage working displays of a local blacksmith, wheelwrighting, haymaking, chaffmaking and corn shelling.

Cultural Award

The 2017 Cultural Award is presented to Justin Wade.

In another string to his bow, Allora based butcher Justin finished third, receiving the Bronze Medal in the Retail Butchery section of the 2016 WorldSkills Australia National Competition in Melbourne.

Allora-based butcher Justin Wade has been awarded the Australia Day Cultural Award for showcasing his butchery skills World Skills contest last year.
Allora-based butcher Justin Wade has been awarded the Australia Day Cultural Award for showcasing his butchery skills World Skills contest last year. Jayden Brown

Employed since 2010 at Allora Butchery, Justin was one of just three Queensland butchers to qualify for the 2016 WorldSkills National Championships. In achieving his Bronze Medal, he competed in front of up to 40,000 people during the three day competition.

Before heading to Melbourne last year, Justin blitzed the regional WorldSkills butchery competition for the second time. Justin's previous regional success in Retail Butchery competitions was in 2013 when he won the South West Regional competition. This success allowed him to travel to England and Europe for work experience.

Aside from his butchery and cooking skills, Justin is a well-respected young man, community-focussed and well committed to his trade, which will be further enhanced should he be successful in a scholarship application to Europe as a result of his Bronze Medal success.

Justin is also known to be a willing volunteer and, at age 21, took on the responsible role of Vice President of the Wattles Rugby League Football Club for the 2016 season and was recently reappointed for 2017.

Junior Cultural Award

Molly Harm is the recipient of the 2017 Junior Cultural Award.

At 13 years of age Molly is already excelling in dance performance and her passion and enthusiasm has grown over the decade that she has been dancing.

Molly Harm, 13, Tiana Bailey, 14, and Ella Davie, 13, from Performance Plus Dance Centre at the Ipswich Dance Eisteddfod
Molly Harm, 13, Tiana Bailey, 14, and Ella Davie, 13, from Performance Plus Dance Centre at the Ipswich Dance Eisteddfod David Nielsen

Molly began dancing at the tender age of 3 with the Killarney School of Dance, which soon followed at age 5, with performances in the Eisteddfod and solo performances by age 7. She is an integral member of Performance Plus Dance Centre's Under 12 and Under 15 performance dance troupes.

Crossing all genres of dance, including jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, lyrical, musical theatre, and song and dance, Molly's commitment and dedication to her craft have resulted in representation of the region in on-stage dance performances at Toowoomba, Gatton, Ipswich, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Molly has won or placed in every dance in every genre throughout 2016.

Molly also won the Toowoomba Empire Theatre Youth Arts Bursary 2016 and will honour this with a 5 day intensive dance program at the Conroy Dance Studio, Brisbane.

In a further demonstration of Molly's performance and artistic abilities, she was selected to participate in the filming of the new Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing (CSTD) Tap Syllabus for introduction to Australia in 2017, and last year was invited to dance at the Brisbane Lord Mayor's Christmas Carols and at the Queensland Performing Arts Complex in November 2016 as part of the CSTD Convention.

In addition to dance, Molly loves art and craft, spending her spare time doing crochet, sewing, painting and cooking. She is also a member of the Allora Swimming Club and Fairholme touch squad, and a former member of the Allstar Gymnastics elite program and Warwick Junior Netball.

Junior Sports Award

The Australia Day Junior Sports Award for 2017 is presented to Kira Holmes.

Kira is a multi-talented young sportswoman with a keen interest and prowess in equestrian pursuits through her involvement with Pony Club and Campdraft. She also displays aptitude in cricket, athletics and other school sports including touch football, swimming, and tennis.

Aspiring rodeo princess Kira Holmes has won the Junior Sports Award this Australia Day.
Aspiring rodeo princess Kira Holmes has won the Junior Sports Award this Australia Day. Molly Glassey

As a member of the Allora Pony Club, Kira has represented the club at numerous competitions throughout 2016 in the disciplines of sporting, formal gymkhana, campdrafting, mounted games, dressage and show jumping, always bringing home a raft of ribbons and trophies. As a member of the Eastern Downs Branch Australian Stock Horse Society, Kira volunteers her time to assist with events and is a mentor to younger members of the Allora Pony Club.

At age 13, Kira represented Zone 4 Pony Club at the Queensland Pony Club 2016 State Championships in Oakey, where she won the 13 years age group for the Formal Gymkhana, and the 12 to under 15 years State Campdraft, with 39 riders in her group.

Kira was a member of the Queensland Pony Club Sporting and Campdrafting team that competed at the New South Wales State Championships in April where she placed 16th of 55 riders in Sporting and 12th of 38 riders in Campdraft.

Sports Administration Award

The Australia Day Sports Administration Award for 2017 is presented to Greg Patterson.

Greg was a stalwart of the lawn bowls movement in Allora for many years and with the demise of the Allora Bowls Club, channelled his energies into the Allora Sports Club, where he is a key organiser of bowls events hosted by the club.

2017 Sports Administration Award winner Greg Patterson, pictured with Ellice Duncan and Dennis Allen, at the Allora Sports Club.
2017 Sports Administration Award winner Greg Patterson, pictured with Ellice Duncan and Dennis Allen, at the Allora Sports Club. Naomi Mullins

In particular, Greg has been a loyal, efficient and long serving organiser of the Allora Sports Club Night Bowls events since 2000. These nights have been significant events in the Allora social calendar, attracting large crowds to fill the green on a weekly basis during the sport season.

Greg arranges or contributes to all facets of hosting the Night Bowls such as attracting players and teams, overseeing facility preparation, arranging evening social activities, coordinating players' equipment, and assisting with the provision of raffle prizes and event sponsors.

His role in organising Night Bowls has kept the sport alive in Allora, and the popularity is currently at a premium, which in turn injects funds in to the Allora Sports Club and the Allora community.

In recent years, Greg was bestowed with Life Membership of the Allora Sports Club for his service to the club and more than 30 years' service to the former Allora Bowls Club, during which time Greg served in all committee positions.

He was recognised as a particularly effective Treasurer and filled that role for many years, while also being a talented bowls player. Aside from all of his demanding hands-on duties, Greg also currently holds the position of Patron of the Allora Sports Club.

As a foundation member of the Warwick/Allora/Clifton Fishing Club, Greg has filled the role of Treasurer over the past 25 years.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora australia day australia day awards glengallan warwick community

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Australia Day must be Jan 26, but still needs to change

Australia Day must be Jan 26, but still needs to change

It is also when Australia hits peak political correctness and every commentator wants to stake their claim on what Australia Day really means.

Warwick Citizen of the Year for 2017 announced

Graham Buchner is the Warwick Citizen of the Year for 2017.

Rose City icon awarded for community and charity work

And the awards go to...

OTHER Award winners have been announced at the Australia Day celebrations at Glengallan Homestead.

Australia Day Awards announced at Glengallan Homestead celebrations

What's open in Warwick today

Rememberance day at Tweed heads. Photo: John Gass / Daily News

Here's where to go if you run out of the essentials today

Local Partners

Two Warwick men doing great things in community

THE new year has begun with a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Southern Downs camp spot set to expand

Popular Goomburra camping spot Janowen Camping and 4WD Park is set to expand following council approval.

Southern Downs camp spot set to expand

What's open in Warwick today

Rememberance day at Tweed heads. Photo: John Gass / Daily News

Here's where to go if you run out of the essentials today

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Former Randwick colts coach takes over at Water Rats

KICK-OFF: New Water Rats coach Vlad Savovski (fourth from left at front) with last year's team, the majority of whom are back for the new season.

Randwick experience in Warwick Water Rats coaching

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at first ever Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $299,500

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Walk to CBD

10/61 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 210,000

Investment opportunity!! Walk to work in the CBD from this Unit with an elevated aspect that captures the breezes. Freshly painted, new carpet, air conditioned...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 310,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units @...

Workers Cottage

9 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 220,000

On 776 m fully fenced corner block only 3 blocks from the CBD, 3 bedroom timber home has large living area with ceiling fans and a wood heater. Eat in kitchen...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Family Home

135 Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Large 4 bedroom brick veneer home has built ins, 2 bathrooms, open plan living, remote 2 car lock up. Open Plan living has a good kitchen, electric appliances...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!