Animal cruelty rates on the rise

QUEENSLAND has the highest rate of animal cruelty complaints, with 18,499 cases investigated in the past year.

Nationally, cases have increased by 7000 in the past six years, but the RSPCA's Michael Beatty and Warwick solicitor Bonnie O'Brien agreed there were probably more cases that didn't get reported.

Ms O'Brien said she had only seen one serious case of animal cruelty in the past three years.

"It's not something that's particularly well prosecuted, because a lot of the time it goes unnoticed,” she said.

"It happens within that home environment, but it's not as if there is a third eye that can report on it, like children having school or family friends looking out for them.”

She said people were "more reluctant” in rural areas to call police over

a crime against an animal.

"People are more reluctant to dob in their neighbour for hitting their dog too hard than they are for hitting their child.”

The RSPCA Queensland's spokesman Michael Beatty said the reluctance was causing serious cases of animal cruelty go unnoticed.

"We can't know about an animal in need unless somebody calls us, or they get caught,” he said.

"Once somebody gets caught we can keep an eye on them, but until then we don't know what is going on.”

While he said there weren't noticeable increases in animal cruelty in regional areas, the two cities with the most complaints "weren't exactly inner-city”.

"Caboolture and Morayfield have the highest amount of complaints,” he said.

He encouraged people to come forward if they knew of an animal being neglected.

"The fact is, the links between animal cruelty and other forms of abuse have been proven time and time again... There's a lot of research that has been done that proves just that,” Mr Beatty said.

Ms O'Brien said it was reassuring that awareness of animal cruelty was increasing.

"But there is still less awareness in farming areas,” she said.

"There is a perception animals are for working, not to be pets.”