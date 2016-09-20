23°
News

Animal cruelty rates on the rise

Molly Glassey | 20th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Firefighters rescued a dog from an uncovered pool at a residence on Bradman Avenue, Maroochydore, this morning. Photo Michaela Glen / Sunshine Coast Daily
Firefighters rescued a dog from an uncovered pool at a residence on Bradman Avenue, Maroochydore, this morning. Photo Michaela Glen / Sunshine Coast Daily Michaela Glen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND has the highest rate of animal cruelty complaints, with 18,499 cases investigated in the past year.

Nationally, cases have increased by 7000 in the past six years, but the RSPCA's Michael Beatty and Warwick solicitor Bonnie O'Brien agreed there were probably more cases that didn't get reported.

Ms O'Brien said she had only seen one serious case of animal cruelty in the past three years.

"It's not something that's particularly well prosecuted, because a lot of the time it goes unnoticed,” she said.

"It happens within that home environment, but it's not as if there is a third eye that can report on it, like children having school or family friends looking out for them.”

She said people were "more reluctant” in rural areas to call police over

a crime against an animal.

"People are more reluctant to dob in their neighbour for hitting their dog too hard than they are for hitting their child.”

The RSPCA Queensland's spokesman Michael Beatty said the reluctance was causing serious cases of animal cruelty go unnoticed.

"We can't know about an animal in need unless somebody calls us, or they get caught,” he said.

"Once somebody gets caught we can keep an eye on them, but until then we don't know what is going on.”

While he said there weren't noticeable increases in animal cruelty in regional areas, the two cities with the most complaints "weren't exactly inner-city”.

"Caboolture and Morayfield have the highest amount of complaints,” he said.

He encouraged people to come forward if they knew of an animal being neglected.

"The fact is, the links between animal cruelty and other forms of abuse have been proven time and time again... There's a lot of research that has been done that proves just that,” Mr Beatty said.

Ms O'Brien said it was reassuring that awareness of animal cruelty was increasing.

"But there is still less awareness in farming areas,” she said.

"There is a perception animals are for working, not to be pets.”

Warwick Daily News
Animal cruelty rates on the rise

Animal cruelty rates on the rise

Experts are sick of hounding the message.

Fighting fire with education

LINE OF FIRE: Matthew Groves is a Warwick fire fighter.

Meet a Warwick firefighter.

Floods swamp Southern Downs, cause road closures

Stock image of a flooded road on the Sunshine Coast.

A number of roads are now experiencing flooding.

Four places hiring junior staff right now

GARDEN EXTRAVAGANZA: Enchanted Garden owner Claire Cunningham said winter is the perfect time to plant Snapdragons (pictured). Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News

Here's four places looking for junior staff in Warwick right now.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

10 things to do these school holidays

Angus Dungey and Connor Facchiano are sunsafe at playtime as it heats up at Leslie Park. Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News

Keep the kids entertained these holidays.

Latest deals and offers

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

FORMER glamour model Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were taken down.

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Fertile Creek Frontage

Freestone 4370

Rural 0 0 $230000

Only 15 minutes East of Warwick, 40 acres of fertile black soil fronting Freestone Creek has power at the corner of the block. Good rural fencing around the lot...

Hendon - Deuchar

0 Hendon Deuchar Road, Deuchar 4362

Rural 0 0 $150000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or do you like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 8 Hectare block with a gully running through the...

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Modern Ranch Style

141 Falla Lane, Leyburn 4365

Rural 3 2 3 $365000

Modern Ranch style 3 bedroom family home plus an office with cathedral ceilings and aircon, on 10.49 ha with frontage to a creek. Gas cooker, dishwasher, pantry...

Picturesque Valley Property

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 3 2 2 $630000

Located in the picturesque Elbow Valley is this lifestyle property with an income. Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 52.55 hectares with sheds, cattle yards and crush...

Farmhouse with Views

Freestone 4370

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Fantastic views from this large timber farmhouse on 5ac (2.2Ha). It has 2 bedrooms and 2 sleep-outs. The country kitchen has adjoining lounge and dining areas.

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Plenty of Water !

225 Ellwood Road, Applethorpe 4378

2 1 3 $385,000

No water worries - 75,000 litres of rainwater tanks with a filtration system. Another water tank automatically filled from the solar powered bore. Dam has a petrol...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre