Announcement at Feez Pavilion of Warwick Rodeo Queen

16th Oct 2016 3:33 PM
Warwick local Ashleigh Grant was last night crowned Warwick Rodeo Queen 2016 in front of an almost capacity crowd at the Douglas Feez Pavilion at the showgrounds.
Warwick local Ashleigh Grant was last night crowned Warwick Rodeo Queen 2016 in front of an almost capacity crowd at the Douglas Feez Pavilion at the showgrounds. John Skinner

THE announcement of local lass Ashleigh Grant as the 2016 Warwick Rodeo Queen proved popular with the large crowd at the Rodeo presentation night last night.

The ceiling was in danger of falling in with all the cheering and shouting in support of the popular winner.

The almost capacity crowd in the Douglas Feez Pavilion undoubtedly supported the judge's decision as the pretty blonde rider was crowned.

Ashleigh won the Warwick Rodeo Queen Horsemanship award and was also presented the award for Charity Queen for raising $10,000 for the quest.

Runner-up Warwick Rodeo Queen, Nicole Evans, also won the People's Choice award, judged last weekend in the first stage of the Queen Quest.

In other categories announced on the night, local schoolgirl Brittany Keogh was crowned Warwick Rodeo Princess with Brooke Rich as Runner-up and Princess Horsemanship.

