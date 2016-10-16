Announcement at Feez Pavilion of Warwick Rodeo Queen

Warwick local Ashleigh Grant was last night crowned Warwick Rodeo Queen 2016 in front of an almost capacity crowd at the Douglas Feez Pavilion at the showgrounds.

The ceiling was in danger of falling in with all the cheering and shouting in support of the popular winner.

Ashleigh won the Warwick Rodeo Queen Horsemanship award and was also presented the award for Charity Queen for raising $10,000 for the quest.

Runner-up Warwick Rodeo Queen, Nicole Evans, also won the People's Choice award, judged last weekend in the first stage of the Queen Quest.

In other categories announced on the night, local schoolgirl Brittany Keogh was crowned Warwick Rodeo Princess with Brooke Rich as Runner-up and Princess Horsemanship.