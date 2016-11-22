29°
News

Couple died a week before their bodies were found

22nd Nov 2016 7:05 AM
NEIGHBOURLY KINDNESS: Long-time neighbours Fiona Grayson, Marg Wilkie and Valda Carey say looking out for one another is important for them.
NEIGHBOURLY KINDNESS: Long-time neighbours Fiona Grayson, Marg Wilkie and Valda Carey say looking out for one another is important for them. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARWICK couple is believed to have lay dead in their home for up to a week, prompting calls for people to check on their neighbours.

The deaths come just one month after another Warwick woman's death went unnoticed for up to six weeks.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Wattle Ave home on Saturday night.

Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said police investigators did not believe the deaths to be suicides.

A QPS spokeswoman confirmed there was no indication of foul play but autopsies still needed to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Sgt Tamblyn said officers were yesterday working to find family.

Warwick Police officer in charge Jamie Deacon said welfare checks were a standard part of police work in the Rose City.

"It's not an uncommon occurrence when people raise a concern with us," Sergeant Deacon said.

"In those circumstances where people are unaccounted for or someone notices they're not where they should it can often be a logical reason like they've gone away but unfortunately sometimes it isn't.

"I think it's always good to know your neighbours - you don't necessarily have to see each other all the time but it's good to keep an eye out for one another."

For 80-year-old Marg Wilkie, having good neighbours has always been important.

A member of the Warwick Senior Citizens, Mrs Wilkie said it was key to have someone check in.

"I think it's so important to get along with your neighbours," she said.

"Particularly when you're on your own it's great to have good neighbours.

"You don't need to live in each other's pockets but if you're in trouble or they're in trouble, you're there to support one another.

"It's something we do for one another at Warwick Senior Citizens as well, if someone who normally shows up doesn't come we'll call, and then if they don't answer we'll go around to check on them.

"I'd hate to think we did nothing when someone was in need of help."

Valda and Ron Carey moved in next door to Mrs Wilkie on the very same day 24 years ago, while Fiona Grayson has been living on the other side for 18 years.

"Marg is a great neighbour," Mrs Carey said.

"I look out the window to make sure she's up and about and Ron will come over and do her mowing."

"I see Marg most mornings putting her washing on the line and know she's doing okay," Mrs Grayson said.

"It's good to be neighbourly to have someone to check your mail and the house when you go away on holidays, or be able to share extra vegetables with."

"I'm very lucky I've got wonderful neighbours," Mrs Wilkie said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  death editors picks warwick

Couple died a week before their bodies were found

Couple died a week before their bodies were found

A COUPLE is believed to have lay dead in their home for up to a week, prompting calls for people to check on their neighbours.

The fruits of a day's work

URBAN PARADISE: Percy Pugliese relaxes in the beautiful gardens of his Bed and Breakfast off Ogilvie Road.

Growing up the son of Italian immigrants wasn't always easy.

Exciting exhibitions ahead at Art Gallery

Now is the tiume to become a member of the Warwick Art Gallery.

Defence claims Billy McCulkin killed his own family

BODIES NOT FOUND: Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

Defence claims father killed his own family to avoid jail

Local Partners

Couple died a week before their bodies were found

A COUPLE is believed to have lay dead in their home for up to a week, prompting calls for people to check on their neighbours.

The fruits of a day's work

URBAN PARADISE: Percy Pugliese relaxes in the beautiful gardens of his Bed and Breakfast off Ogilvie Road.

Growing up the son of Italian immigrants wasn't always easy.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Forty drivers nominated for Road Trip at the drags

Street cars from all over South Queensland will be in action at Morgan Park Raceway on Saturday as part of the inaugural Road Trip.

Warwick Dragway will light up on Saturday afternoon

Maryvale ready for a fun trip to Inglewood for cup

DRIVE: Andrew Ryan will bowl for Maryvale-Condamine at Inglewood tomorrow.

Warwick cricket heads into round 6

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

RUMOURS have once again sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe, this time claiming marriage is on the horizon.

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor Australia winner Isaiah Firebrace.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Kutcher lived in an Airbnb following the end of his marriage to Demi

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Spectacular Modern Home Set To Charm

88a Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Dramatic Price Drop! Offering exceptional value this prestige home is positioned on a 1,146sqm allotment overlooking the Warwick Golf course and was designed with...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Well kept 3 bedroom home with large entertainment room and open plan kitchen, dining and lounge rooms. Air-con in lounge and reverse cycle in main bedroom. Gas...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!