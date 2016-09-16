Armed woman 'caused fear' on Southern Downs street

A WOMAN who armed herself with a knife and allegedly threatened the public will face a Southern Downs court.

Warwick police were called to Grafton St late yesterday afternoon after the woman was seen armed with a knife.

Police allege the woman was acting in a manner which "caused fear" to the public.

She was arrested and taken to the Warwick watch house where she was charged with one count of going armed so as to cause fear.

She was granted police bail and is due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.