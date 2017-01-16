Artist draws on the day at Yangan Farmers Markets

Jess Welsh paints away at the Yangan Farmers Markets yesterday.

FOURTEEN-year-old artist Jess Welsh painted under a mini marquee as the Yangan community got together for the weekly markets at the Yangan School of Arts yesterday.

Jess, 14, is a student at The Scots PGC College, and worked on her drawings as patrons went from stall to stall in the school of arts and open area outside.

Last week, there were 15 stalls and 10 this week.

Markets co-ordinator Margaret Bateman said the markets were designed to enhance the economic and social vibrancy of Yangan.

"Farmers in the area can sell their produce,” she said.

"We had freshly baked artisanal breads this week.

"The support from Yangan is good and quite a lot of people come from Warwick and further.”

There were patrons yesterday from Brisbane.

Donna Duffy and husband Keith grow carnations at Yangan and at the first markets for this year had to go home for more.

In the past fortnight, stalls holders have come from Killarney and Maryvale as well as the Yangan area.

There was quality lucerne hay for sale yesterday from a truck at the back of the school of arts.

The markets are every Sunday at 8am-noon in the centre of town in King St.