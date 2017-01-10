35°
News

Arts to boost Southern Downs tourism

Sophie Lester
| 10th Jan 2017 7:44 AM
NEW CANVAS: Councillor Rod Kelly is encouraging artists, tourism operators and business operators to beautify Warwick and the Southern Downs with outdoor art projects such as at the train precinct silos.
NEW CANVAS: Councillor Rod Kelly is encouraging artists, tourism operators and business operators to beautify Warwick and the Southern Downs with outdoor art projects such as at the train precinct silos. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN AN effort to drive tourism dollars into the region, councillors and curators are working to bring art to the community, outside of gallery walls.

Southern Downs tourism portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said the arts were just one of the ways the council was looking to reinvigorate tourism for Warwick and the region.

"The current level of the Australian dollar has encouraged more people to holiday at home and we need to take full advantage of that,” Cr Kelly said.

"I think everyone has at least a bit of culture and creativity in them, and protecting our cultural heritage and attractions is vitally important in continuing to convey the uniqueness of our region.

"Street art is one example - painting on the grain silos near the railway precinct could enhance what the Southern Downs Steam Railway's hard-working volunteers have established.

"

I think embracing the arts and cultural tourism will pay dividends for our region, as it already has in Stanthorpe.”

Though the grain silos are an ideal blank canvas, Cr Kelly said artists wouldn't be limited to just one area of town.

He said he would like to see local artists and business people collaborate to beautify Warwick's alleys and industrial areas with large scale art projects.

"While I'd say we'd always leave the artworks open to community consultation, it will likely be up to businesses to say they're happy to have this work done on their property,” he said.

"I think anything that can be done to enhance the appearance of the town and get people interested in visiting will be of benefit to everyone in the town.”

Last year, Stanthorpe was chosen as a satellite location for Toowoomba's First Coat Festival, with Brisbane artist Guido van Helten creating a mural of 100-year-old Angelo Valiente.

INSET: Guido van Helten working on a mural in Stanthorpe.
INSET: Guido van Helten working on a mural in Stanthorpe. Amy Kadel

Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery director Mary Findlay said the cooperation between the council, artists local businesses had already brought street art to the wider community.

"One of my main aims is to break down physical and emotional barriers of the art gallery and think about how we get art into the community,” Ms Findlay said.

"It's a great thing for our tourism and young people and right now there's lots of cooperation to get this work done, with council and businesses offering spaces.”

Ms Findlay said the art gallery was working on bringing the First Coat experience back to the Granite Belt in 2017, but hoped the enthusiasm for street art and other projects would spread.

"I hope we can share this with every part of the region, not just Stanthorpe, whether that's through opportunities to be a satellite town in First Coat or otherwise,” she said.

"It's important we're all supporting one another and create this energy for our arts community in South East Queensland.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  arts first coat southern downs southern downs regional council stanthorpe stanthorpe regional art gallery warwick

WEEKEND CRIME: A midnight glassing and a great escape

WEEKEND CRIME: A midnight glassing and a great escape

BLOOD spilt at the Warwick RSL Sunday morning when 22-year-old woman allegedly glassed a patron.

New Warwick business paves way home

GOING SOLO: Tim and Charmain Brennan of one of Warwick's newest businesses, Starc Concreting.

Concretor Tim Brennan has stepped out on his own

Teach the kids some DIY skills these holidays

Kids DIY workshop at Bunnings.

Are you looking to keep the kids busy before heading back to school?

Arts to boost Southern Downs tourism

NEW CANVAS: Councillor Rod Kelly is encouraging artists, tourism operators and business operators to beautify Warwick and the Southern Downs with outdoor art projects such as at the train precinct silos.

Councillors and curators at work to bring more art to the community

Local Partners

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

Families reliant on medicinal marijuana are still unsure of their futures, as the state government remains uncompromising on granting amnesty.

Snake outbreak puts pets at risk

Working dogs and Jack Russells are at greater risk than other breeds of being bitten by snakes.

Pets are at greater risk of being bitten by snakes this year

Teach the kids some DIY skills these holidays

Kids DIY workshop at Bunnings.

Are you looking to keep the kids busy before heading back to school?

Show society plans for 150th annual show in March

Showjumping winner Nikki Burraston riding Dakota with Brock Harvey (2nd, 3rd and 5th), William Wood riding Cupcake (4th) and Kate Hurley (6th) at the 2016 Warwick Show.

Major plans in place for 150th Warwick Show

New attraction for Southern Downs show season

Fans of this sport will want to check out Allora Show

New dating show strips down contestants

New dating show strips down contestants

IT’S SAID to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows to hit our television screens yet.

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Awesome: Lego loving dad chases the coolest job in the world

DREAM JOB: Local lad Troy Firth has applied for coveted job of Lego masterbuilder.

Dream job will let Troy play with toys all day (and get paid).

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!