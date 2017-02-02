Assumption College star swimmers make a splash

RESULTS
12 years
Champions: Lily Osborne and Jackson Pitstock
Runners up: Jorja Stevenson and Ethan L'Barrow
13 years
Champions: Ella Briggs and Cooper Seng
Runners up: Nella Ryan and Chris Watt
14 years
Champions: Faith Kelly and Luke Hauff
Runners up: Holly Roche and Morgan Byrne
15 years
Champions: Caitlin Skaines and Matthew Blakemore
Runners up: Ebony Seibel and Jack Pike
16 years
Champions: Mary Higgins and Seamus Ryan
Runners up: Grace Parsons and Jai Catling/Flynn Donaldson
Open
Champions: Samantha McMahon and Nicholas Blakemore
Runners up: Bronte LeSueur and Cody Byrne