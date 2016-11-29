Attacker's lack of remorse means prison

A WARWICK man has been thrown behind bars for forcing his girlfriend to the ground, repeatedly slapping her and choking her until she passed out.

Despite police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan and defence lawyer Kevin Rose both submitting the man be sentenced to jail with immediate parole, Magistrate Bevan Manthey ruled that a "lack of genuine remorse” meant the 21-year-old ought to spend time in a cell.

"Remorse is a matter I have to take into account,” Mr Manthey said.

The man faced three domestic violence charges, all stemming from an attack earlier this year, in which he pushed his girlfriend to the ground, slapped her six times - "each time harder” - and pressed her throat, causing her difficulty in breathing and to black out momentarily.

The attack happened in the lounge room of their home.

The man's girlfriend called the police shortly afterwards and retreated outside the house to wait for them.

Sgt Wiggan said the police report noted the man showed "no remorse” after the attack, something Mr Rose said his client was willing to rectify by writing a letter to the victim.

"It may help to alleviate concerns the victim might have about him being violent or threatening to her in the future,” Mr Rose argued.

"Apart from this offence he seems to be of good character.”

Mr Manthey disagreed, saying that writing a letter was too little too late.

"There's nothing before me demonstrating his lack of remorse,” Mr Manthey said.

The man, who appeared alone, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

He will be eligible for parole in two months.