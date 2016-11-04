28°
Aussie outback hero set to return in 2017

Jonno Colfs
4th Nov 2016
HOLD onto your Akrubra's folks! He's coming back.

Australia's favourite outback larrikin, Russell Coight is returning to our TV sets in 2017.

He's known for his hilarious brand of typically Australian documentary-style travel shows and over the years has reached cult legend status, with numerous Facebook pages and websites dedicated to him.

It's been almost 15 years since Coight was last seen on Australian TV but the public is still very much in love with his unflagging self-confidence in the face of stupidity, classic sight-gags and hilarious mishaps as he tries, usually in vain, to prove his bush skills.

"So what are we waiting for, let's get cracking on another All Aussie Adventure"

Topics:  comedy television

THE Southern Downs will get a little taste of what's to come this weekend.

