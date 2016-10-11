Australia Day Award nominations now open

The honourable Lawrence Springborg congratulates Millie Hauff on winning the Australia Day Junior Citizen Award.

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

Nominations for the 2017 Australia Day Awards for the Southern Downs Region are now open and Mayor Tracy Dobie encouraged all to consider nominating a worthy recipient.

"These Awards recognise the outstanding contribution of individuals who through their commitment and effort make our region a better place to live," Mayor Dobie said.



"It is a wonderful way to acknowledge and thank the people within our community whose efforts inspire us and are worthy of recognition."

Australia Day Awards will be presented in eight categories as follows:

Australia Day Citizen Award

Australia Day Junior Citizen Award

Australia Day Cultural Award

Australia Day Junior Cultural Award

Australia Day Sports Award

Australia Day Junior Sports Award

Australia Day Sports Administration Award

Australia Day Community Event of the Year.

Bob (Robert) Keogh was named this year's Australia Day Citizen of the Year in January.

The Southern Downs Steam Railway vice-president is a hard-working member of the community, serving in a number of community organisations.

15-year-old Millie Hauff was named Junior Citizen of the Year.

Nomination forms can be collected from Council Offices and Libraries, or may be downloaded from Council's website at http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/our-region/what-s-on/australia-day/australia-day-nominations-2017.

Nominations close on Monday 28 November 2016.