AUSTRALIA Day celebrations were cut short for a wanted Warwick man.

The 28-year-old was celebrating at a hotel in Stanthorpe when he was identified by police on patrol.

The man was arrested and charged with breaching domestic violence orders and evading police.

Police say the evade occurred on January 4 when the man allegedly fled Stanthorpe police on his motobike.

He was remanded into custody and will face Warwick Magistrates Court in March.