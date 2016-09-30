Australia's Top 50 towns - who made the list

One of our neighbours made the list.

The top 50 Towns in Australia have been revealed.

Tenterfield, our northern New South Wales neighbour has made the exclusive list.

See the full list below.

The competition, run by Discount My Flights, identified the most "irresistible, exotic, historic and postcard-worthy small towns in Australia".

Tenterfield was successful in being included as one of only 16 towns in NSW.

While some towns may not seem so 'small', to be eligible a population of less than 200,000 was required.

Tenterfield Shire Council, General Manager Mr Damien Connor said it really was a testament to Tenterfield's character and openness to be listed alongside of destinations that feature sweeping coastlines, large airports and major tourist attractions and facilities.

"Following on from Tenterfield being named by the Sydney Morning Herald as the 'Best Heritage Town' in 2014, recognition as a Top 50 Small Town is a tremendous achievement by the community as a whole and another positive step in getting the word out about the Tenterfield community and all it has to offer,” Mr Connor said.

Tenterfield's national parks, history and heritage, food and wine, boutique shopping, four distinct seasons and country hospitality all contributed to the town achieving the top 50 honour.

Discount My Flights' Marketing Manager Mr Matthew Greenspan said the results came from a company survey sent to Australian destination marketing organisations.

"That along with the input of travel writers considering each location's historical, cultural, geographical or natural significance."

The idea of the promotion is to help highlight tourism to destinations that aren't as well known to travellers... the hidden gems.

Discount My Flights are promoting the Top 50 Small Towns throughout the country in newspapers, radio and television.

Here is the full list of the Top 50 Small Towns as according to Discount My Flights:

Western Australia

Mandurah, WA | Dalwallinu, WA | Green Head, WA | Leeman, WA | Esperance, WA

Victoria

Harrow, VIC | Avoca, VIC | Tarnagulla, VIC | Shepparton, VIC | Mooroopna, VIC | Tatura, VIC | Murchison, VIC | Dookie, VIC | Sea Lake, VIC | Dinner Plain, VIC| Mildura, VIC | Swan Hill, VIC | Halls Gap, VIC | Ballarat, VIC.

New South Wales

Lithgow, NSW | Narooma, NSW | Coonabarabran, NSW | Dorrigo, NSW | Orange, NSW | Leura, NSW | Cobar, NSW | Blayney, NSW | Brunswick Heads, NSW | Peak Hill, NSW | Tenterfield, NSW | Blacktown, NSW | Camden, NSW | Narromine, NSW | Dubbo, NSW | Albury, NSW

Queensland

Ipswich, QLD | Laidley, QLD | Longreach, QLD | Yungaburra, QLD | Ingham, QLD | Cloncurry, QLD | Mackay, QLD | Kalpowar, QLD | Hervey Bay, QLD | Maryborough, QLD | Eulo, QLD | Cunnamulla, QLD

South Australia

Kangaroo Island, SA | Cleve, SA | Stirling Adelaide Hills, SA | Clare, SA | Victor Harbor, SA | Mount Barker, SA | Hahndorf, SA | McLaren Vale, SA | Penola, SA | Coonawarra, SA | Mount Gambier, SA | Robe, SA | Naracoorte, SA

Tasmania

Stanley, TAS | Sorell, TAS | Beauty Point, TAS

Northern Territory

Katherine, NT