Authentic Indian restaurant Classio reopens

Classio Restaurant has reopened for business at 69 Dragon St Warwick.

A MONTH after closing its doors at the Rose City Shoppingworld, Classio Restaurant has reopened.

The popular Indian restaurant now has a new home in the heritage listed building at 69 Dragon St, Warwick.

Manager and chef Bijoy Joseph said they reopened for business yesterday.

"It was great to see so many regulars have come over to join us at the new premises," he said.

"And more today as well."

Mr Joseph said Classio customers could expect the same great service and authentic Indian cuisine.

"The new shop seats 75-80 people easily and we also have an air-conditioned conference room for business lunches," he said.

"We'll be open seven days from 8am to 8.30pm on weekdays and 9.30pm on weekends."

Classio will also offer Australian-style breakfasts and lunches every day and will begin to stock some conveniences such as bread and milk for local residents.

Their new menu with updated details will appear in Warwick letterboxes in the next two weeks.

Classio are available for dine-in, take-away and deliveries on 4661 9330 or 0448 521 602.