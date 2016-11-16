Awards success for Killarney business

BEST IN BUSINESS: Owners of Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park, Gary and Trudy Grant, are happy to be recognised with a bronze award in the Queensland Tourism Awards.

TWO Southern Downs tourism operators have taken away a bronze medal for their efforts in the industry.

Trudy and Gary Grant, owners of Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park, won the accolade in the caravan and holiday parks section of the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night.

Having celebrated 10 years of the business just last week, Mrs Grant said the win was just the icing on the cake.

"We were quite surprised to get the bronze, and it was really lovely getting the award (in Brisbane)," she said.

"But there's quite a bit of work you do for nomination entry but that's good because it makes you look at your business.

"The park had been here for quite some years and we bought it because Killarney's such a beautiful destination and the town needed a caravan park."

Originally from Brisbane, Mrs Grant had worked as a financial planner, and Mr Grant as a chef, prior to their move out to Killarney.

"We bought it the park after our first visit out to Killarney, so it was a bit of a leap of faith," Mrs Grant said.

"The idea was always to turn it into the caravan park and it has been a bit of a challenge to get it to where it is today.

"The park needed a lot of infrastructure, and in the last 10 years we've installed seven new cabins and upgraded the camp kitchen and the amenities and did all the landscaping.

"After that it's also involved getting the right marketing out there and get repeat visitors from word of mouth.

"Of course there are always improvements and upgrades that need to be made around the park.

"When you buy a business hoping you'll succeed it's something you're constantly looking at doing."

Mrs Grant said after all the work the couple had put into the venue, they were most pleased to have a returning clientele.

"The repeat visitation and meeting people who appreciate everything and come back again and again is so rewarding," she said.

"At our 10th birthday party on November 6 we had nearly 80 people at the park and most of them were returned visitors, it was great."

Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park is at 55 O'Maras Rd.

Phone 46641522.