Back from the brink of jail or perhaps death

IT'S Mental Health Week and it marks 12 months of sobriety for one man.

Without the help he received from Lifeline's Partners In Recovery in Warwick, it could have ended very badly, with jail or worse still, death.

In 2013, Greg, a Southern Downs man in his mid-30s, required emergency gastric banding surgery in his throat due to years of chronic drinking and he finally decided he needed help.

"I vomited up about 3.5 litres of blood,” he said.

"My esophagus had basically been torn apart by the constant drinking of cheap wine and straight spirits.

"They put rubber bands around the veins in my throat.

"I gave up drinking for three months after that and decided I needed to change things.”

It was then Greg met Julia Keogh from Partners in Recovery and with her help, began to turn his life around.

"She's been amazing,” he said.

"She got me talking, seeing doctors, psychologists and other help.

"It didn't have a immediate effect, I still continued to do what I'd always done - punishing my body, killing myself slowly.”

Greg said finally over time it all slowly began to help.

"My health was really starting to really decline and what people said began to sink in,” he said.

Then in September 2015 Greg was charged with his fourth high-range drink-driving offence.

"I was pulled over in Killarney and blew .16,” he said.

"Julia helped me get a solicitor and he took one look at my record said I was probably facing jail.

"He recommended I take the initiative into my hands before my court date and go to rehab.

"My health was gone at that point, I had trouble walking, my nerves were shot, liver was barely functioning and body was shutting down.

"I was near death when I went to detox at Warwick Hospital.

"Two weeks I spent there, the doctors and nurses were fantastic.”

Then it was off to Sunrise Way rehab centre in Toowoomba, on October 8, 2015.

Greg said he was a terribly shy, introverted kid.

"There's no reason behind it, psychologists have tried to find out why but I had a great childhood,” he said.

"I had a loving, caring family and a great country upbringing.

"I was a simply a shy kid and at a small school I didn't really notice that.

"But when it came time for high school in Warwick, I didn't how to act, I didn't know how to integrate or make friends.

"It was like being thrown in the deep end and not knowing how to swim.”

Greg said he began drinking and smoking marijuana at 14.

"I discovered drinking was a great way to remove my shyness and be myself,” he said.

"I did Grade 11 and 12 p****d and stoned, it was a battle but I passed.”

After school Greg enrolled at USQ studying Horticulture but lasted only six months.

"I landed in Toowoomba, on the dole,” he said.

"One morning I had no weed, no wine, I'd already drunk a cask full, and no cigarettes.

"I grabbed a balaclava and a knife and convinced a mate to drive me to a small convenience store.

"But the owner behind the counter had a machete, so I dropped the knife and he and two other customers fought me to the ground.

"The police were waiting.

"I narrowly avoided jail but had to spend 12 months providing blood and urine samples to them.

"When the 12 months was up, I got straight back into the old ways.”

Over the next 16 years, the alcohol abuse worsened and the run-ins with the law continued, but that's all behind Greg today.

"It's been a massive battle for me,” he said.

"I did it for myself and I am so glad I did. Going into rehab was scarier than going into court for the armed robbery.

"I'm happy with my life. I enjoy getting up in the morning and not having to wonder where the first drink is coming from.”