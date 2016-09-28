Backpacker tax changes, Downs farmers breathe easier

Changes to the proposed backpacker tax reduces concerns for the region's farmers.

THE region's farmers can breathe a sigh of relief now the Federal Government has backed down from the controversial 'backpacker tax'.

The government has bowed to increasing pressure and has scrapped its original plan to introduce a 32.5% tax on backpacker workers for every dollar they earn in Australia, as opposed to after they pass the $18,200 tax-free threshold.

Backpackers, who make up about a quarter of the Australian farm workforce, will now be taxed at a lower rate and will still be charged for every dollar earned in Australia.

Cabinet met yesterday to discuss the tax, replacing the tax-free threshold, agreeing instead to impose a lower tax from the first dollar

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the Coalition had listened to industry concern in the Maranoa on the proposed backpacker tax before outlining a new plan.

"From January 1 next year, the Government will set the tax rate applying to working holidaymakers at 19% on earnings up to $37,000 rather than the 32.5% announced in the 2015-2016 Budget," Mr Littleproud said.

Mr Littleproud said the agriculture and tourism industries made a fundamental contribution to local economies and often relied on working backpackers in everything from picking fruit to manning the bar at the local pub.

"This is a win for not only producers - who can get their fruit off the tree, off the vine and off to market - but also tourism hubs which rely on this type of labour in the Maranoa," he said.

Best Employment harvest recruitment manager Sue Frances said the news would be welcomed by most people in the region's agriculture sector.

"It's a rational and good decision," she said.

"This was the proposal the National Farmers' Federation put forward and was supported by Growcom."