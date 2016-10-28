Bail denied for alleged 18yo robber

DRAMATIC scenes unfolded in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, after a man accused of stealing from a 74-year-old was denied bail.

Justin Craig Bell broke down into tears, while his girlfriend collapsed crying in the public gallery when Magistrate Bevan Manthey refused to release the 18-year-old before his court date.

"If he can do this to a 75-year-old victim, my concern is the safety of other members of the community,” Mr Manthey said.

The young Warwick man stands accused of attempting to steal from a 74-year-old pokie player at the Condamine Sports Club earlier this month.

Police allege Bell was sitting two machines away from the elderly man when he stuck big, winning $700.

Bell allegedly walked up to the winner and attempted to grab the cash.

Police say the victim kept a firm grasp of the money, before Bell left the venue.

He was arrested at his Wantley St address on Thursday and has been in custody since.

Bell's girlfriend appeared in court with their baby however the young family was not enough to convince Mr Manthey to let the man out on bail.

"You get one crack at bail, and that's it,” Mr Manthey said.

His lawyer told the court, that though it was against her advice, Bell wanted to take apply for bail.

"I have advised him he only gets one bite of the cherry,” Mrs Clare Hyne said. "It will be well into next year before that matter comes to District Court.”

Prosecution argued Bell should be denied bail on the grounds of his lengthy juvenile record, previous failure to appear charges and the seriousness of the attempted robbery using violence charge.

"If granted bail, he's unacceptable risk of committing further offences” Mr Manthey said.

As he was cuffed and taken from the court house he yelled out to his girlfriend he loved her, which she yelled back.

Bell is due to reappear in Warwick Magistrates Court on December 19 for committal mention.