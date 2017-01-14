Bail refused for man who 'urinated in cell'

A MAN has been kept in jail and barred from entering a court room after allegedly spitting on police, urinating in his jail cell and resisting arrest.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, was arrested after allegedly posting a tweet to the QPS twitter stream alluding to his ex-partner.

As part of his bail conditions, the Southern Downs man was forbidden from contacting online the aggrieved in his domestic violence order.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey briefly considered bringing the man across from the watchhouse to attend the bail hearing, before changing his mind.

"I've got to think about the safety of my staff,” he said.

"He's (allegedly) been spitting, and urinated in his cell.”

The man was denied bail is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court next week. "He's in a show cause situation,” Mr Manthey said.

"He's at risk of committing further offences.”