Barcelona to Mexico for our Matt in 2017

CHAMPION: Matt Campbell, of Warwick, was judged the best junior driver among winners of nine Porsche series events around the world.

IT is a long way from Warwick to Europe but that is the move Matt Campbell will make to mix it with the best in the world of motorsport next year.

He was a young boy when he first had a taste of life in the pits at Morgan Park Raceway and was playing in a go kart on the track after all the drivers had gone home.

Next year, he will be competing on the same program as the Formula One drivers following the announcement he has secured the Porsche Motorsport Junior Program Shootout scholarship in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup next year.

He will compete in nine rounds of the supercup starting at Barcelona in Spain in May and ending at Mexico in November.

He will be part of a team in the supercup and be sponsored to the tune of 200,000 euro (more than $280,000 Aust).

Motor racing driver and Southern Downs Regional Council events, sports and recreation portfolio head Yve Stocks is over the moon to see Campbell secure the Porsche drive next year.

"Matt deserves everything which is coming his way. He has the talent and stamina and will go a long way in the sport,” Cr Stocks said.

"He is such a great ambassador for the sport and Warwick. Every motor racing driver at Morgan Park will be very proud of him, they all think Matt is terrific.”

Cr Stocks said she noticed when he first raced in Formula Ford at Morgan Park Raceway that he had more talent and determination than many other drivers.

"He will listen to directions. A lot of young drivers think they know it all and are invincible,” she said.

"Matt's grandfather, the late Bill Campbell, had a big influence on his career and his family has been very supportive of him right through.

"I can recall watching him as a boy on a go kart after the racing was over on a weekend at Morgan Park. Matt has managed to get a good break with Andy McElrea (racing team).

"I don't know if he is interested in Formula One but his initial ambition to race V8 Supercars has already been superceded. This is bigger than V8s.”

Speaking to the Daily News, Campbell said he was keen to compete next year in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercar series and see what opportunities arose after that, especially as a driver in a Porsche one-make series overseas.

Due to his European commitments, he is unlikely to drive in Australia next year but hasn't ruled out more V8 Supercars opportunities in the future.

"I watched the V8s growing up and had a taste of the Supercars this year,” he said.