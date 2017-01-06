Be a firefighter for a day, sans actual fire

BIG BUDDY: Blazer Bear will be saying Gday to all those who pop along to the Warwick Fire Station Open Day.

EVER dream of sporting a yellow helmet, blaring the sirens of a big red truck and being one of the most respected heroes in your community?

Well, your time has come.

Warwick's Fire Station will be hosting an open day and all are welcome to pop along for free.

Station's officer-in- charge Mark Sullivan said the day would offer everything for all ages.

"Lil' Squirt, our miniature fire truck, will be there for the kids, as well as Blazer Bear," he said.

"There will be an opportunity to have a go on the hoses and plenty of demonstrations."

Rural firefighters and Warwick police will also provide information on what to do in case of a fire.

"We'll have simulators to show people what to do if there's a kitchen fire, and how fires work in different conditions," he said.

The open day kicks off at 10am on Sunday, January 14, and will wrap up around noon. Make sure to go on an empty stomach to take full advantage of the free sausage sizzle.