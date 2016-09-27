Beautiful spring week ahead for the Southern Downs

FINE and sunny weather will dominate the start of the week for the Southern Downs.

Daytime temperatures will sit in the low 20s with a high on Wednesday of 24 degrees.

Overnight temps will hover around the eight to 10 degree mark with zero chance of rain until later in the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 70% chance of rain to fall in the region on Thursday with up to 10mm possible.

That will be it though as fine weather returns to the Southern Downs on Friday and is set to remain all weekend.

Sunday will see a warm and sunny top of 25 degrees.