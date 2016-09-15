Beer recall: Booze tainted with 'cleaning chemicals'

A POPULAR Australian brew has been tainted by cleaning products, prompting a major recall across Queensland and northern New South Wales.
The Stone & Wood Brewing Co's Pacific Ale in 330ml bottles -- with best before dates of 25.02.17 -- may be at risk of "chemical cleaning fluid contamination", according to Queensland Health.
The health department issued the alert this week, describing it as affecting a single run of production.
"This was an isolated incident relating to a very small part of one production run," Queensland Health wrote in a statement.
"No other Stone & Wood products or batches of Pacific Ale are affected by this recall."
For those who have purchased the ales in that dated run, Queensland Health has released instructions on what to do next.
-
Consumers should not drink this product
-
The product can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund, or via Stone & Wood's customer care team who can be contacted directly to arrange a full refund or replacement, and collection
- For further information please contact Stone & Wood's customer care team on 02 6685 5173 or via email on customercare@stoneandwood.com.au