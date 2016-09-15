Beer recall: Booze tainted with 'cleaning chemicals'

A POPULAR Australian brew has been tainted by cleaning products, prompting a major recall across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The Stone & Wood Brewing Co's Pacific Ale in 330ml bottles -- with best before dates of 25.02.17 -- may be at risk of "chemical cleaning fluid contamination", according to Queensland Health.

Stone & Wood is recalling its Pacific Ale 330ml product with the best before date code of 25.02.17.

The health department issued the alert this week, describing it as affecting a single run of production.

"This was an isolated incident relating to a very small part of one production run," Queensland Health wrote in a statement.

"No other Stone & Wood products or batches of Pacific Ale are affected by this recall."

For those who have purchased the ales in that dated run, Queensland Health has released instructions on what to do next.