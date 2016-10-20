Beet that, say budding young gardeners

THE children at Warwick East State School don't mind getting a bit of dirt on their hands, and it's winning the young green thumbs some impressive awards.

The school's garden club walked away from the Horticultural Society garden competition with two major wins, and it's something teacher Julie Grey said the kids should be proud of.

"There are so many students that help with the garden,” Mrs Grey said.

"We have worm warriors who look after the worms, the grade six students do work on the weather station, we have the garden grubs who do all the planting and watering and the compost crew who turn the compost bins.”

The school won champion school garden at the Horticultural Society's garden competition, and second best beetroots and best school entry at the annual Spring Flower Show.

"It's a great way for the students to see where vegetables come from, and that fruit doesn't come from Woolworths; it grows on trees,” Mrs Grey said.

Prep student Jacob Hope said he loved spending his lunchtime watering, planting and checking on the resident worms. "My favourite thing is the broccoli,” he said proudly.