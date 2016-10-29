26°
School with one student: Bell to toll on Tannymorel

Molly Glassey
| 29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
FINAL DAYS? Tannymorel State School is facing closure.
FINAL DAYS? Tannymorel State School is facing closure.

IT COULD be the end of an educational era for Tannymorel, with a proposal lodged to close down its school.

A spokesman from the Department of Education said with declining student numbers, the government had no choice but to shut the school in the town of 200.

"As no enrolments have been identified for 2017 or into the future, the Minister for Education recently approved the publication of a notice for the proposed closure of Tannymorel State School," he said.

John O'Mara, whose children went to the school, said, while it was sad to see the establishment go, it was an inevitable move given dwindling enrolments.

"I don't like seeing it close but you can't have a school with no numbers," the Mt Colliery man said.

"When my daughter was there in 1973, there would have been 35 to 40 students."

There is currently only one student enrolled at the school and enrolments have been declining for a number of years.

The school opened in 1914, although schooling began in the area with the construction of Farm Creek School in 1877.

Farm Creek School was eventually moved to Mt Colliery and Tannymorel State School opened.

Barbara Laws has been connected to the school since birth and until 10 years ago she was walking up its steps at least once a week.

"My mother went there, and I'm 86, so that was in 1905, when she started at Farm Creek School," she said.

"And then I went and so did my three sisters.

"And seven of my children and four of my grandchildren."

A decade ago, well into her 70s, Mrs Laws would read to the students.

"But back when I was at Tannymorel school, there was no library," she said.

"It was the very early days, and just the one building.

"My grandfather used to pick me up in the sulky and take my sisters and I to school."

Gloria Thompson started at Tannymorel School five years after Barbara.

"It was a hive of activity," she said.

"We used to have fancy dress balls, Christmas events and all that sort of things."

The closure is not set in stone, with the regional director leading a consultation process to give the community an opportunity to provide feedback about the viability of the school.

"Once community consultation has been finalised, the regional director will provide further details to the community," the spokesman said.

The school currently employs four permanent staff and two temporary staff, who will be relocated if the school closes.

Warwick Daily News

