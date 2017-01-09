Belle to cut loose at brand new studio

FRESH DO: Carney 'Belle' Turner will open her business on Albert St, once Cuttin' Candy closes its Grafton St premises.

THERE'S A new era of hairdressing about to kick off for the Turner sisters, best known for Cuttin' Candy on Grafton St.

Carney Turner, known to her clients as Belle, will set up her own studio while older sister Candy takes a rest from hairdressing to be a mother.

"Candy owns Cuttin' Candy and I started working for myself about a year ago,” the 21-year-old hairdresser said.

"So we've always been two separate businesses but we've always been here together under one roof because that's easier.

"She's got two little kids, so she's stepping down.”

As of January 31, Cuttin' Candy will close its doors, but Bella Cabello will be newest hair studio in the Rose City.

"It's Spanish for beautiful hair,” Ms Turner said.

"I'll be down the road at my house on 34 Albert St.

"I bought a house a month ago and I'm creating my own studio there.”

The studio will be in the cute as a button cottage that sits at the western end of Albert St.

"It will be open once Cuttin' Candy closes,” she said.

Both sisters started hairdressing at 11 years of age, and since have become business owners in their early 20s.

"We were sweeping floors for free, then started working at a Rose City Shoppingworld salon,” she said.

"Then we both went to another salon and then Candy decided to buy this.

"Candy still does four days a week.”

As of next year, three of the four Turner sisters will be making up the hairdressing population of Warwick.

"Dusty is 14 and I think she will be an apprentice next year so that will be a big help,” she said.

And for Belle, the dream doesn't stop at Warwick.

"Hopefully, I'll be going to Brisbane once a week and working there too,” she said.

To contact Bella Cabello, give Belle a call on 0432738253.