Beloved philanthropist Fred Hyde dies

VALE: Warwick man Frederick Hyde is well known for his charity work building schools in Bangladesh.

WARWICK is in mourning with the news cherished humanitarian Fred Hyde has passed away at the age of 95.

The Second World War veteran has dedicated his life to helping others.

In 1991, Mr Hyde founded the charity Cooperation In Development that helped to set up schools Bangladesh.

Until recently Mr Hyde still split his time between the Rose City and Bhola Island, Bangladesh.

CO-ID deputy chair Tony Kent said Mr Hyde's achievements in providing foreign aid endeared him to many.

"There will be an absolute outpouring of grief because what he has achieved in his retirement is absolutely unbelievable,” Mr Kent said.

Mr Hyde was last year named both the Senior Australian Citizen of the Year and the winner of the Australia Anzac Peace Prize last year for his charity work.

