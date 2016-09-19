'Best country lunch in Australia' at Melrose

FOR the second year in row, the Southern Downs Harvest Lunch has been blessed with a brilliant warm spring day.

Despite the event being being book-ended by wet drizzly days, the weather smiled on the grounds of Melrose Station near Killarney as 220 guests arrived to be greeted by organiser Peta Hawes.

Mrs Hawes said the exact same thing had happened last year.

"We had rain on the day before and the day after, but it's been absolutely perfect on the day," she said.

"The only thing is, we've had to pack up in the rain the next day.

This year's Harvest lunch was the fourth.

"The tickets went on sale in May and were sold out in a day, " Mrs Hawes said.

"People come from all over the south east and this year even from as far as Sydney.

"The early release of the tickets gives everybody plenty of time to plan their weekend around the event.

"Many of those coming from further afield stay in Killarney and make a weekend of it."

Mrs Hawes said that herself, Beverley Ruskey and Jocelyn Hancock made up the Southern Downs Harvest team.

"Myself, Beverley Ruskey and Jocelyn Hancock been preparing for the event for the last three or four months," she said.

"Sorting out the producers and making sure we had all the local produce available.

"After we establish the numbers of guests, we get to work on planning the menu.

"We look at whatever seasonal produce is going to be available at the time and try to use different suppliers every year.

"We try to share it around the southern downs region, we'll try a different winemakers and this year we even looked a little further afield, we got some amazing carrrots from the Lockyer Valley and some cheese from Laidley."

A lot of effort also goes into the setting up for the day.

"We place the marquee around the farm in different spots each year and try create a mood and environment that is really enticing.

"We try to create an ambience of real enjoyment of the country side."

Mrs Hawes said the centrepiece of the menu this year was a standing beef rib.

"It's the one constant on our menu, we get it every year fresh through the Killarney Butchery sourced from local suppliers," she said.

"Bev, Jocelyn and I firmly believe that Killarney produces some of the best beef in Australia."

Overall, Mrs Hawes said the feedback from the lunch was overwhelming.

"The mood was great and the response was so complimentary," she said.

"This event is a real boost for our community, everyone who working behind the scenes was a volunteer on behalf of the Killarney Show and Rodeo society.

"And they were able to see the impact they can make as a a group raisiing funds for their organisation.

"We're all volunteers but we pay all our suppliers for the produce of course and if any profit is made from the event, it will all go to the Killarney Show and Rodeo Society.

"I've had a quick look at the figures this morning and the profit this year is somewhere in the vicinity of $30,000.

Mrs Hawes said a lot of this is due to the support and generosity of the Southern Downs community.

"We held an auction yesterday during the luncheon that was really successful," she said.

"Local people and businesses donated some amazing high-end products for that auction such as paintings, woodwork and even holidays. We sold quite a few beef ribs as well for people to take home.

"We're so grateful every year as well for Peter and Colleen Lindores being so generous in letting us use their property for our function."

"They such beautiful salt-of-the-earth people who love to share their property with everyone."

It appears the experts are mightily impressed by the Southern Downs Harvest lunch as well.

"Our MC was Alison Alexander, a well known food reporter with the ABC," Mrs Hawes said.

"Her opening statement was that 'the Harvest Lunch is the best country lunch in Australia'.

"That's such a high accolade, we're very pleased."