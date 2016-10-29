Best in rugby converge in Warwick

Emily Bass with Emily Leggat of the Downlands College side.

THE greats of women's rugby are in town today for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.

The Maroons took on New South Wales in the Sevens Rugby this morning, with plenty more games to be played throughout the day.

Emily Bass played on the Queensland Sevens side, and said it was great to see women's rugby growing in popularity.

"Since the girls won gold at Rio, the sport has absolutely boomed,” she said.

Emily heads to the nationals next month in Adelaide, and currently plays on the state side.

Since graduating from Scots PGC College, she's moved to the Gold Coast to study sports management at Bond University.

Kiri Lingman played for Queensland. Molly Glassey

The games are being played well into the afternoon today, with official Andrew Williams encouraging all to pop along and support local players.

"It's one of the fastest growing sports,” he said.

"We had over 150 people at our dinner last night, and we've got players from across the country here today.”

The rest of the interstate games will be at 2pm at Risdon Oval and at noon and 4pm at Briggs Oval on Saturday.

Page McGregor was one of the stars of this morning's QLD vs. NSW game. Molly Glassey

There will be a junior sevens competition in conjunction with the interstate games. Karl Ladbrook, who graduated from Scots last year, will play in the Barbarians U18 team after starring in rugby league in Brisbane this year.

Warwick Cowboys hooker Harry Sullivan will play for GPS in U18s.

Some state girls squad members will also play in the school and junior teams.